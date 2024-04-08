Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Trading Down 3.1%

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.12 and last traded at $3.14. 3,076,592 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 6,733,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ESPR shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

The stock has a market cap of $547.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 73.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 101.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 112,894 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 72.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 22,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

