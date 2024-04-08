ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMNA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.57 Per Share

ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMNA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.5744 per share on Monday, April 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.56.

ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AMNA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.29. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 116. ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN has a twelve month low of $34.89 and a twelve month high of $42.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.98.

