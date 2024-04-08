ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ) Increases Dividend to $0.46 Per Share

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.4599 per share on Monday, April 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B’s previous dividend of $0.44.

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:BDCZ traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,933. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.95 and a 200-day moving average of $18.55. ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

Get ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.40% of ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.