ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCX) Increases Dividend to $1.28 Per Share

ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 1.2785 per share on Monday, April 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN’s previous dividend of $1.19.

ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN Price Performance

Shares of BDCX stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $33.51. 1,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553. ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN has a one year low of $25.85 and a one year high of $35.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.67.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.