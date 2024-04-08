Evercore ISI Increases JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Price Target to $8.00

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the transportation company’s stock.

JBLU has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded JetBlue Airways from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an underweight rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a sell rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JetBlue Airways from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.53.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $6.80 on Thursday. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $9.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.45. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.86.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of JetBlue Airways

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 20.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 0.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 423,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 1.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 174,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 10.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.