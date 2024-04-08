Evercore ISI Raises Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $130.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Zimmer Biomet from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.39.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $127.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.51. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $149.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.63%.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,364,184.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,677,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 70.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

