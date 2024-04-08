Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Shares Gap Up to $7.56

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.56, but opened at $7.85. Evotec shares last traded at $7.86, with a volume of 7,067 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Evotec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Get Evotec alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Evotec

Evotec Trading Up 4.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evotec in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in shares of Evotec by 643.1% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 69,936 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Evotec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new position in Evotec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,931,000. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evotec

(Get Free Report)

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.