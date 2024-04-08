FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Buys 2,976 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

Shares of FTSM stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $59.66. The stock had a trading volume of 222,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,824. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.40 and a 1 year high of $59.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.68.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.249 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

