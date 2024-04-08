FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Decreases Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lessened its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Southern by 23.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Southern by 33.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Southern by 63.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southern by 0.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Southern by 35.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,776,000 after purchasing an additional 239,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of Southern stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $69.92. 1,134,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,544,135. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $61.56 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.88.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.14%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,291,435.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,984.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,435.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,806,063. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.14.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

