FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Amgen by 1.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Amgen by 39.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AMGN. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. SVB Leerink downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.

Amgen Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AMGN traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $268.89. The stock had a trading volume of 660,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,463. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.54. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $329.72. The company has a market capitalization of $144.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

