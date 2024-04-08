FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $10.71 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,597 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.8% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 3,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.42. 5,710,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,906,958. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $80.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

