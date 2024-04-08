FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $5.54 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,543 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises approximately 1.5% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in American Express by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.25.

American Express Stock Up 0.7 %

AXP traded up $1.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $224.02. 435,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,039,714. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $231.69. The stock has a market cap of $162.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

