FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Increases Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 10.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after acquiring an additional 106,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret bought 3,500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $283.64 per share, with a total value of $992,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,215 shares in the company, valued at $21,901,262.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $167,448.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,482.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $283.64 per share, for a total transaction of $992,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,901,262.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,877 shares of company stock valued at $5,058,772 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

ROK traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $278.62. The stock had a trading volume of 227,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.11 and a twelve month high of $348.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $281.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.30.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.57%.

ROK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.00.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

