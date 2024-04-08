FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Sells 766 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH decreased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after acquiring an additional 75,850,258 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12,638.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,510 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,778 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,406,000 after purchasing an additional 823,118 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,160,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $121.70. 103,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,967. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $123.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.89 and its 200-day moving average is $113.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.9976 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

