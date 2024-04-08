FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Trims Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH trimmed its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 621 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Netflix were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 421.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,511 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,889,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $460.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.15.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $17,091.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NFLX traded down $5.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $631.02. 1,021,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,361,258. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $315.62 and a 1-year high of $639.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $595.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $498.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $273.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

