Fetch.ai (FET) Market Cap Reaches $2.37 Billion

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and $224.32 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $2.80 or 0.00003913 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.82 or 0.00069618 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00024973 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00010418 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00015849 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00006247 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 846,063,062 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

