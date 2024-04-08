Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 78,576 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 136% from the previous session’s volume of 33,240 shares.The stock last traded at $52.22 and had previously closed at $52.20.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $522.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 474,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,947,000 after acquiring an additional 34,247 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 397,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,377,000 after acquiring an additional 42,750 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 264,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 173.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,450,000 after acquiring an additional 101,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 156,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter.

About Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

