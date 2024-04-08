Fiduciary Planning LLC Buys New Stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR)

Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000. VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF makes up about 0.6% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Fiduciary Planning LLC owned 1.78% of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 170.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period.

Shares of NLR traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.95. 17,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,205. The firm has a market cap of $86.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.60. VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $53.06 and a 12-month high of $81.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.01.

VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF Profile

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

