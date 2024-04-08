Fiduciary Planning LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fiduciary Planning LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 96.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,851 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 616,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,522,000 after purchasing an additional 31,415 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $962,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 85,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.00. 12,714,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,432,115. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.90 and a 200 day moving average of $46.54. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $50.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $123 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

