Fiduciary Planning LLC Has $4.85 Million Stock Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 324.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,774 shares during the period. iShares Global Energy ETF makes up about 2.1% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Fiduciary Planning LLC owned approximately 0.27% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $4,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IXC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,501,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,959,000 after acquiring an additional 20,818 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,220,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,129,000 after acquiring an additional 322,683 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,137,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,363,000 after acquiring an additional 618,512 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 600,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,767,000 after acquiring an additional 54,807 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 598,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,708,000 after acquiring an additional 92,421 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $44.75. 254,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,255. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.55 and its 200-day moving average is $39.93. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $35.38 and a one year high of $44.87.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.