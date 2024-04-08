Financial Contrast: InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) vs. Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX)

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) and Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

InspireMD has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orthofix Medical has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get InspireMD alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.8% of InspireMD shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Orthofix Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of InspireMD shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Orthofix Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InspireMD 0 0 1 0 3.00 Orthofix Medical 0 3 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for InspireMD and Orthofix Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

InspireMD presently has a consensus price target of $4.85, suggesting a potential upside of 110.87%. Orthofix Medical has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.00%. Given InspireMD’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe InspireMD is more favorable than Orthofix Medical.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares InspireMD and Orthofix Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InspireMD $6.20 million 8.70 -$19.92 million ($1.08) -2.13 Orthofix Medical $746.64 million 0.71 -$151.40 million ($4.14) -3.44

InspireMD has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Orthofix Medical. Orthofix Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InspireMD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares InspireMD and Orthofix Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InspireMD -320.97% -55.71% -46.53% Orthofix Medical -20.28% -10.63% -7.34%

Summary

InspireMD beats Orthofix Medical on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InspireMD

(Get Free Report)

InspireMD, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Delivery System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; SwitchGuard, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; and NGuard EPS for treating acute stroke with tandem lesions. The company sells its products through local distribution partners. InspireMD, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Orthofix Medical

(Get Free Report)

Orthofix Medical Inc. operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions. This segment also designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of navigation technologies, including tracked surgical tools, intelligent software, and imaging equipment based on machine-vision and optical innovations. The Global Orthopedics segment offers products and solutions that allow physicians to treat various orthopedic conditions related to limb reconstruction and deformity correction unrelated to the spine. This segment designs, develops, and markets external and internal fixation orthopedic products that are coupled with enabling digital technologies to serve the complete patient treatment pathway. It sells its products through distributors and sales representatives to hospitals, healthcare organizations, and healthcare providers. The company was formerly known as Orthofix International N.V. and changed its name to Orthofix Medical Inc. in 2018. Orthofix Medical Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for InspireMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InspireMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.