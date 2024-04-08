Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Raises Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 257.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,138 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 2.9% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,404.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 740.0% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,417. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $50.65 and a 12 month high of $59.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.05.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

