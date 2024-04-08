Financial & Tax Architects LLC Acquires Shares of 7,549 iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. TAGStone Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 15,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 51,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYR traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,316,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,535,371. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.00. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $92.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.