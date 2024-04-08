Financial & Tax Architects LLC Buys New Shares in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 296,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,668,000. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises 4.0% of Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 243,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 23,591 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 362.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 30,464 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 273,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,573,000 after buying an additional 69,195 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 348.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 116,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 90,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 566.1% in the fourth quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 48,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 41,538 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.79. 83,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,505. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.45 and a one year high of $46.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.73. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.