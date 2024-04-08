Financial & Tax Architects LLC Has $767,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,230,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 50,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the third quarter worth $794,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,765,000. Finally, Joule Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 16,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $132.99. The stock had a trading volume of 8,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,941. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $93.47 and a 1-year high of $134.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

