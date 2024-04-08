Financial & Tax Architects LLC Invests $203,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.13. 1,481,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,598,363. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $47.48 and a 1 year high of $61.69. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.41.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

