Financial & Tax Architects LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 559.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VDE traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $135.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,159. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.51 and a fifty-two week high of $137.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.30 and its 200-day moving average is $120.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.