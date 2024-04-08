Financial & Tax Architects LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,069 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 1.6% of Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.46.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,814,558. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.33. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $79.78. The firm has a market cap of $132.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 57.06%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

