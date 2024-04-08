Financial & Tax Architects LLC Sells 1,689 Shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC lessened its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC owned 1.17% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the first quarter worth about $388,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 57.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the period.

FTSD stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,671. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 12-month low of $88.44 and a 12-month high of $91.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.69.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (FTSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims for a targeted duration of less than three years by investing in short-term debt securities issued or guaranteed by the US-government.

