Financial & Tax Architects LLC Sells 259 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC cut its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,913 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SAP by 364.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after acquiring an additional 88,881 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 6.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SAP by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in SAP by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,431,000 after acquiring an additional 7,407 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SAP traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $193.40. 84,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $125.80 and a 1 year high of $199.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.23 and its 200-day moving average is $160.64.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.17). SAP had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. Research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays increased their target price on SAP from $189.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.80.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

