Financial & Tax Architects LLC Sells 2,743 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC lessened its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for 1.8% of Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 372,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,235,000 after purchasing an additional 57,170 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.2% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $661,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 32,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBM. Evercore ISI raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.85.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $189.29. The stock had a trading volume of 240,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,948,954. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.40. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $199.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $173.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.67%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

