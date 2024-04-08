Financial & Tax Architects LLC Sells 34,052 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,052 shares during the quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Meritas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.47. 454,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,085,171. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.68. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $110.93.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

