Financial & Tax Architects LLC Sells 50,952 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 85.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,952 shares during the quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HC Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 297.5% in the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 48,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 36,510 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 746.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 28,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $965,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.96. 316,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,905,106. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.20 and a 200 day moving average of $48.14. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.65 and a 1 year high of $48.98.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1664 dividend. This is a positive change from Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

