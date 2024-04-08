First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Stock Down 3.8 %

First Capital stock opened at $29.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. First Capital has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.28. The firm has a market cap of $97.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.62.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $10.38 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Capital

About First Capital

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Capital by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,660 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Capital by 99.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Capital by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Capital by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Capital by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,081 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

