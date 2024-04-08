First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
First Capital Stock Down 3.8 %
First Capital stock opened at $29.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. First Capital has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.28. The firm has a market cap of $97.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.62.
First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $10.38 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Capital
About First Capital
First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Capital
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.