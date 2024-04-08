First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Sold by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 907,316 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 66,205 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $20,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FHB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,071,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,181,000 after buying an additional 77,377 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,545,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,246,000 after buying an additional 267,548 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 4.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,037,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,591,000 after buying an additional 629,893 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 17.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,351,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,842,000 after buying an additional 1,561,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 11.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,491,000 after buying an additional 622,623 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FHB traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.50. 140,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,322. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.45.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $210.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

FHB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded First Hawaiian to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on First Hawaiian in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded First Hawaiian from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $21.60.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

