First National Bank of Hutchinson Acquires 285 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive makes up about 0.8% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $1.32 on Monday, reaching $1,118.88. 41,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,965. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,084.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $998.68. The firm has a market cap of $66.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $859.79 and a fifty-two week high of $1,169.11.

Insider Activity

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total value of $279,566.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $987,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total value of $279,566.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total transaction of $447,649.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,200.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,468 shares of company stock valued at $28,769,333 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORLY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,235.00 to $1,240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,090.76.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

