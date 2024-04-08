First National Bank of Hutchinson Has $277,000 Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

First National Bank of Hutchinson cut its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded down $2.05 on Monday, reaching $1,499.67. 32,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,384. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,063.02 and a 12 month high of $1,825.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $76.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,621.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,515.58.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by ($3.41). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,806.15.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

