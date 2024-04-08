First National Bank of Hutchinson Has $606,000 Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,089 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Qualys were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Qualys by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualys by 218.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $163.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,834. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.58. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $206.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Qualys had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 49.06%. The business had revenue of $144.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.69 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QLYS

Insider Activity at Qualys

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total value of $961,210.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,213 shares in the company, valued at $34,994,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $197,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,510,573.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total transaction of $961,210.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,994,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,408 shares of company stock worth $2,396,051 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qualys Profile

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.