First National Bank of Hutchinson Makes New $549,000 Investment in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,344,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,730,000 after buying an additional 297,044 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,739,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,464,000 after purchasing an additional 27,097 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Zoetis by 3.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,143,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,804,000 after purchasing an additional 196,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $745,861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.11.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total transaction of $71,779.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,257.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $408,453 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE ZTS traded down $0.81 on Monday, reaching $165.05. 286,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,716,637. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.03 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $75.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.43.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.12%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

