First National Bank of Hutchinson Makes New Investment in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,792,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,448,000 after purchasing an additional 35,121 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Medpace by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,338,000 after buying an additional 294,103 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,207,000 after buying an additional 21,868 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,456,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 652,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,975,000 after acquiring an additional 43,197 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.75, for a total value of $19,587,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,539,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,274,237.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total transaction of $41,298,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,833,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,940,186.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.75, for a total transaction of $19,587,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,539,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,274,237.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,340 shares of company stock valued at $76,651,647. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MEDP traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $399.97. 8,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $378.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.27. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.43 and a 1 year high of $419.42.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.24. Medpace had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 63.98%. The business had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MEDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $395.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $282.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.00.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

