First National Bank of Hutchinson Sells 212 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

First National Bank of Hutchinson cut its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $357.91. The company had a trading volume of 369,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,868. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $443.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $441.69. The stock has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.93 and a 12-month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $539.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $553.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.75.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

