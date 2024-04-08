First National Bank of Hutchinson Sells 396 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

First National Bank of Hutchinson lessened its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,714 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,907 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,611,763 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $535,287,000 after buying an additional 2,023,263 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 3,544 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 51,775 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 7,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 5,199 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on COP. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up previously from $132.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.88.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE:COP traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $132.39. 409,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,548,645. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $95.70 and a fifty-two week high of $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 25.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $293,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $293,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $5,574,064.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,444,947.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 700,775 shares of company stock worth $87,615,169 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.