First National Bank of Hutchinson Sells 8,423 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

First National Bank of Hutchinson cut its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,423 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 4.8% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,484,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 21,177 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.96. The stock had a trading volume of 436,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,450,493. The company has a market capitalization of $75.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.29. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $111.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

