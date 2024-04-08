First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.45

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.45 and last traded at $19.32, with a volume of 250256 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.35.

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $633.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.06.

Get First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FXN. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 2.9% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 45,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 0.9% in the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 144,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period.

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (FXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the StrataQuant Energy index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US energy stocks. The underlying index uses multi-factor selection and tiered equal-weighting. FXN was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.