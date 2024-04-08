First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Stock Position Boosted by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 567,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up approximately 9.5% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Manchester Financial Inc. owned 0.48% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $33,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $59.67. 168,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,981. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.40 and a twelve month high of $59.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.68.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.249 dividend. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

