FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 333,787 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 191,793 shares.The stock last traded at $40.56 and had previously closed at $40.48.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.86 and its 200 day moving average is $40.26.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3101 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.29.
The FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (HYGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a proprietary fundamental-weighted index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds selected based on value, credit, and liquidity. HYGV was launched on Jul 17, 2018 and is managed by FlexShares.
