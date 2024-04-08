FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 333,787 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 191,793 shares.The stock last traded at $40.56 and had previously closed at $40.48.

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.86 and its 200 day moving average is $40.26.

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3101 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

The FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (HYGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a proprietary fundamental-weighted index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds selected based on value, credit, and liquidity. HYGV was launched on Jul 17, 2018 and is managed by FlexShares.

