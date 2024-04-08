Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Flexsteel Industries from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

FLXS opened at $40.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Flexsteel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $41.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.53.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $100.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.09 million. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 5.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that Flexsteel Industries will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.69%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLXS. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 90.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 49.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. 36.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

