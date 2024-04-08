Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Hits New 1-Year High at $48.25

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.25 and last traded at $47.94, with a volume of 17771 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Flowserve from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Flowserve from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowserve presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.57.

Flowserve Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.46.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowserve Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowserve

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLS. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 332.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 269,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 207,346 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 3rd quarter worth $29,745,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,260,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $527,380,000 after acquiring an additional 71,320 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Flowserve by 150.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 13,847 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

