Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) PT Raised to $56.00 at Citigroup

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FLS. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Flowserve from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

Flowserve stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.90. 1,767,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,942. Flowserve has a 52-week low of $31.92 and a 52-week high of $48.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.36 and its 200 day moving average is $40.48.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Flowserve will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Flowserve by 332.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 269,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 207,346 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 4.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the third quarter worth approximately $29,745,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Flowserve by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,260,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $527,380,000 after acquiring an additional 71,320 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Flowserve by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 13,847 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

