Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Trading Down 4%

Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) fell 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $192.30 and last traded at $193.19. 165,865 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 135,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $201.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLUT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Flutter Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17,142.50.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment Stock Down 4.7 %

About Flutter Entertainment

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.38.

(Get Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; lottery; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.